Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey pulling back from second Syrian military post -sources

Turkey is evacuating a second isolated military post in northwest Syria, pulling back from territory controlled by Syrian government forces to an area still held by insurgents and Turkey-backed rebels, Turkish and rebel sources said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:49 IST
Turkey pulling back from second Syrian military post -sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey is evacuating a second isolated military post in northwest Syria, pulling back from territory controlled by Syrian government forces to an area still held by insurgents and Turkey-backed rebels, Turkish and rebel sources said on Tuesday. A source in one of the rebel factions backed by Ankara said trucks arrived at the observation post at Shir Maghar in north Hama province late on Monday night to prepare the evacuation.

The forces pulling back from Shir Maghar will rebase at a new military post in the village of Kokfin in the rebel-held area of Idlib province, where thousands of Turkish troops are stationed, a Turkish security source said. A second Turkish source said Turkey was preparing to pull back from additional posts located in areas which Syrian government forces recaptured in an offensive launched last year.

Shir Maghar and Morek, which was abandoned by Turkish forces two weeks ago, were two of a dozen set up by Turkish soldiers in 2018 under an ill-fated deal reached by Turkey, Russia, and Iran to calm fighting between Syrian government troops and rebels. The three powers back opposing sides in Syria's conflict, with Turkey supporting rebels who fought to topple President Bashar al-Assad while Russia and Iran ultimately helped Assad drive the rebels back to a small pocket of northwest Syria.

Several Turkish military posts were surrounded last year by the Russian-backed Syrian government forces, whose advance was halted in February by Turkish military intervention, followed by a ceasefire agreed between Russia and Turkey. Already home to 3.6 million Syrian refugees, Turkey is determined to prevent a further influx of people fleeing fighting. The United Nations says there are around 4 million people in northwest Syria, of which 2.7 million have been displaced during the nine-year conflict.

Syrian rebels say Turkey retains between 10,000 and 15,000 troops in northwest Syria, alongside rebel fighters backed by Ankara and jihadist forces it has committed to disarm and contain.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Honor Band 6 has officially launched as the successor to the Honor Band 5. The fitness tracker comes with an AMOLED display, 10 sports modes, heart rate and blood oxygen monitor and a battery life of up to 14 days.In China, the Honor Ba...

Constitute team to check hoarding, black-marketing of essentials: Delhi minister to officials

Delhi Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday directed officials to constitute an enforcement team to check hoarding and black-marketing of essentials, and take strict action against those involved in such illegal activitiesAt a m...

EV cabs platform Blusmart eyes USD 12 m fresh funding; to add 900 more cars

Electric taxi platform Blusmart is looking at raising USD 10-12 million in its third funding round shortly to fund its geographical expansion and aggressive marketing. The first leg of expansion will have the Delhi-NCR-only electric cab a...

Pulisic set for quick return after 'minor' hamstring injury

Christian Pulisic could be fit to return for Chelsea as early as this weekend after scans showed the U.S. winger sustained a very, very minor hamstring injury, manager Frank Lampard said on Tuesday. Pulisic was hurt in the warmup ahead of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020