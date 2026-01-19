Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as SDF Withdraws: A Shift in Syrian Power Dynamics

The Syrian Democratic Forces reported an attack on Shaddadi prison in Hasaka, where thousands of IS militants are held. A new agreement sees control of prisons transferring to Damascus. This follows SDF's withdrawal from strategic territories, allowing the Syrian government to strengthen its position.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has raised concerns following an assault on Shaddadi prison in Hasaka by an 'armed group,' amid tensions with Syrian government forces. This facility is notorious for housing thousands of Islamic State militants.

A recent accord intends the transfer of responsibility for these prisons to Syrian control. However, clashes near Al-Aqtan prison in Raqqa, another site holding IS detainees, underline the fragile security situation and potential risks of renewed chaos.

As part of the deal, the SDF, once key U.S. allies in Syria, agreed to retreat from strategically critical provinces, facilitating President Ahmed al-Sharaa's consolidation of power. The government swiftly entrenched itself, deploying security checkpoints across Raqqa, completing the SDF withdrawal.

