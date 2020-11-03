Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Vijay Raaz held for molesting crew member; gets bail

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz on Tuesday was arrested in Maharashtra's Gondia district for allegedly molesting a woman crew member during a film shoot, a senior official said. The woman approached the local police with a complaint of molestation against the actor on Monday, the official said. She alleged that Raaz molested her during the shooting of the film "Sherni" in neighbouring Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai` | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:01 IST
Actor Vijay Raaz held for molesting crew member; gets bail
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz on Tuesday was arrested in Maharashtra's Gondia district for allegedly molesting a woman crew member during a film shoot, a senior official said. The woman approached the local police with a complaint of molestation against the actor on Monday, the official said.

She alleged that Raaz molested her during the shooting of the film "Sherni" in neighbouring Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. An offence under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC was registered against Raaz and he was arrested from a hotel in Gondia where the crew is staying, the official said.

The actor was produced before a court which granted him bail, said Atul Kulkarni, additional superintendent of police, Gondia.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Honor Band 6 has officially launched as the successor to the Honor Band 5. The fitness tracker comes with an AMOLED display, 10 sports modes, heart rate and blood oxygen monitor and a battery life of up to 14 days.In China, the Honor Ba...

Constitute team to check hoarding, black-marketing of essentials: Delhi minister to officials

Delhi Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday directed officials to constitute an enforcement team to check hoarding and black-marketing of essentials, and take strict action against those involved in such illegal activitiesAt a m...

EV cabs platform Blusmart eyes USD 12 m fresh funding; to add 900 more cars

Electric taxi platform Blusmart is looking at raising USD 10-12 million in its third funding round shortly to fund its geographical expansion and aggressive marketing. The first leg of expansion will have the Delhi-NCR-only electric cab a...

Pulisic set for quick return after 'minor' hamstring injury

Christian Pulisic could be fit to return for Chelsea as early as this weekend after scans showed the U.S. winger sustained a very, very minor hamstring injury, manager Frank Lampard said on Tuesday. Pulisic was hurt in the warmup ahead of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020