Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four COVID patients exercise franchise during RR Nagar bypolls

These four men in home isolation came to the polling stations in ambulances wearing Personal Protective Equipment kits, hogging the limelight. According to sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar, 148 COVID infected voters were identified, of which four of them conveyed their willingness to the polling officers to exercise their franchise.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:24 IST
Four COVID patients exercise franchise during RR Nagar bypolls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus pandemic did not deter four COVID infected people from exercising their franchise during the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly bypoll on Tuesday. These four men in home isolation came to the polling stations in ambulances wearing Personal Protective Equipment kits, hogging the limelight.

According to sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar, 148 COVID-infected voters were identified, of which four of them conveyed their willingness to the polling officers to exercise their franchise. Accordingly, arrangements were made to ferry them from their houses to the polling stations in ambulances.

After they cast their votes, the polling station was sanitized. At one of the polling stations, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad was personally present to supervise the arrangements.

As the patient got down from the ambulance arranged exclusively for him, Prasad received him and led him till the door of the polling station.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys banks on artificial intelligence, data analytics to improve operational efficiency

The railways is set to go big with artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve its operational efficiency and has tied up with the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad to analyse the data generated by the national transporter, R...

Tanzania opposition leaders freed after day in police custody - party

Tanzanian police on Tuesday released three opposition leaders who were arrested after calling for demonstrations to demand a fresh election and an independent electoral commission, their party said.On Monday police arrested Freeman Mbowe, c...

Hertha Berlin player Torunarigha tests positive

German soccer club Hertha Berlin says defender Jordan Torunarigha has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hertha says Torunarigha is in isolation and hasnt displayed any symptoms.Torunarigha had been training on his own because of an ankle...

Opposition calls Punjab CM's move to lead 'dharna' in Delhi as 'drama, photo op'

Punjab opposition parties SAD, BJP and AAP on Tuesday dubbed the decision of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to lead a relay dharna in Delhi as drama and photo op. Earlier in the day, Amarinder said he will lead a relay dharna of Congress ML...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020