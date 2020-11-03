Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks Shamli SP to give protection to a same-sex couple

A division bench of justices S K Gupta and Pankaj Bhatia gave the direction on a plea by Sultana Mirza and Kiran Rani of Shamli. The petitioners said they have been in a live-in relationship for several years but facing resistance from their family and society because of their sexual orientation.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:30 IST
HC asks Shamli SP to give protection to a same-sex couple

The Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered the Shamli superintendent of police to provide security to a same-sex couple allegedly facing resistance and harassment from the family and society. A division bench of justices S K Gupta and Pankaj Bhatia gave the direction on a plea by Sultana Mirza and Kiran Rani of Shamli.

The petitioners said they have been in a live-in relationship for several years but facing resistance from their family and society because of their sexual orientation. In their pleas, they also apprehended harassment and threat to their lives because of their relationship.

Petitioners relied on Navtej Singh Johar case in which the Supreme Court considered the plight of LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender). The bench gave its order relying on the principles laid down by the apex court in the case that any kind of discrimination based on the sexual orientation of a person is unconstitutional.

In the Johar case, the apex court had also ruled that “the sexual orientation is an intrinsic element of liberty, dignity, privacy, individual autonomy and equality, and the intimacy between consenting adults of the same sex is beyond the legitimate interests of the state”. While allowing the petition, the bench said that “a constitutional court is duty-bound to monitor and observe the constitutional morality as well as rights of the citizen which are under threat only on account of the sexual orientation”.

"We direct the Shamli superintendent of police to extend suitable protection to the petitioners in the event they approach for necessary protection and ensure that no harassment is caused to them," the court ruled..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys banks on artificial intelligence, data analytics to improve operational efficiency

The railways is set to go big with artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve its operational efficiency and has tied up with the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad to analyse the data generated by the national transporter, R...

Tanzania opposition leaders freed after day in police custody - party

Tanzanian police on Tuesday released three opposition leaders who were arrested after calling for demonstrations to demand a fresh election and an independent electoral commission, their party said.On Monday police arrested Freeman Mbowe, c...

Hertha Berlin player Torunarigha tests positive

German soccer club Hertha Berlin says defender Jordan Torunarigha has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hertha says Torunarigha is in isolation and hasnt displayed any symptoms.Torunarigha had been training on his own because of an ankle...

Opposition calls Punjab CM's move to lead 'dharna' in Delhi as 'drama, photo op'

Punjab opposition parties SAD, BJP and AAP on Tuesday dubbed the decision of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to lead a relay dharna in Delhi as drama and photo op. Earlier in the day, Amarinder said he will lead a relay dharna of Congress ML...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020