Plea in SC seeking contempt proceedings against police officials for assaulting judge in Bihar

A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking initiation of a criminal contempt proceedings against the police officials who allegedly assaulted a District judge in Aurangabad in Bihar last month. The petition also sought action against senior police officials, including Director General of Police, Bihar and Superintendent of Police, Auarngabad for their alleged inaction.

The plea has also sought lodging of FIR in the matter against the erring police officials and direction to all state governments to ensure and take safety and security measures for the judicial officers of the Subordinate judiciary in their respective states. The petition, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, said that at Aurangabad, Bihar, a District Judge was allegedly abused, threatened and chased by a police sub-inspector (SI) and other police personnel when he was on evening walk last month. The Bihar Judicial Services Association had written a letter to the DGP seeking action against erring officers, but no step was taken yet in connection with the incident, it claimed.

The plea also claimed that the SI had a grudge against the judicial officer as he had taken action against him and a few other police officers for dereliction of duty a few months back. “Attack and assault upon the judges and magistrates by police not only lowers the dignity of judiciary but it also leaves the impression in the minds of public that when the judicial officers are not safe from police atrocities than what safety public will aspect. “The judges of Subordinate judiciary are the vital part of our judicial system... Assault upon them with the feeling of grudge is the assault upon the dignity and supremacy of the Judiciary of this country which cannot be tolerated and requires strict punishment against the erring police officials under the contempt law,” it said.