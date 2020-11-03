Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 cattle smugglers held with 61 bovines in J-K

Six suspected cattle smugglers have been arrested and 61 bovines recovered in Kathua and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. In Kathua district, police intercepted three trucks on a highway at Lakhanpur and rescued 40 bovine animals from three suspected smugglers on Tuesday, they said. The animals were being smuggled to Kashmir from Punjab, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 22:09 IST
6 cattle smugglers held with 61 bovines in J-K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six suspected cattle smugglers have been arrested and 61 bovines recovered in Kathua and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Based on a tip-off, a police party during checking on a highway in Tikri, Chenani and Salora in Udhampur district intercepted four vehicles on their way to Kashmir, they said.

Twenty-one bovine animals were found loaded into the vehicles and being smuggled to the valley, the officials said. The accused -- Mohmmad Sardar, Pervez Ahmed and Mohmmad Junaid -- were arrested on the spot, they said.

Four cases were registered in this connection and further investigation is on, the officials said. In Kathua district, police intercepted three trucks on a highway at Lakhanpur and rescued 40 bovine animals from three suspected smugglers on Tuesday, they said.

The animals were being smuggled to Kashmir from Punjab, they said. A case has been registered and the investigation initiated, the officials added.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Under COVID shadow, phase-2 of Bihar polls passes off

The second phase of polling on 94 seats in the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully Tuesday with a voter turnout of over 54.64 per cent, marginally lower than the 2015 figure, as COVID-19 failed to dampen the democratic spirit of ...

Spanish court takes over new investigation of ex-king

Spanish Supreme Court prosecutors have taken over a new investigation into the financial activities of ex-King Juan Carlos, who recently left Spain to live in an unspecified country following the opening of probes against him in Spain and S...

PVR reports Q2 net loss of Rs 184.06 cr

Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 184.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, as the film exhibition business continued to be impacted by the coronavirus-related res...

Putin pledges Russian superiority in the Arctic with new icebreakers

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia wanted to retain its superiority in the Arctic and that it planned to renew its icebreaker fleet to bolster its presence there. Moscow has stepped up its efforts to tap the regions commercial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020