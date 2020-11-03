6 cattle smugglers held with 61 bovines in J-K
Six suspected cattle smugglers have been arrested and 61 bovines recovered in Kathua and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. In Kathua district, police intercepted three trucks on a highway at Lakhanpur and rescued 40 bovine animals from three suspected smugglers on Tuesday, they said. The animals were being smuggled to Kashmir from Punjab, they said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 22:09 IST
Six suspected cattle smugglers have been arrested and 61 bovines recovered in Kathua and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Based on a tip-off, a police party during checking on a highway in Tikri, Chenani and Salora in Udhampur district intercepted four vehicles on their way to Kashmir, they said.
Twenty-one bovine animals were found loaded into the vehicles and being smuggled to the valley, the officials said. The accused -- Mohmmad Sardar, Pervez Ahmed and Mohmmad Junaid -- were arrested on the spot, they said.
Four cases were registered in this connection and further investigation is on, the officials said. In Kathua district, police intercepted three trucks on a highway at Lakhanpur and rescued 40 bovine animals from three suspected smugglers on Tuesday, they said.
The animals were being smuggled to Kashmir from Punjab, they said. A case has been registered and the investigation initiated, the officials added.
