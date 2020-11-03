6 cattle smugglers held with 61 bovines in J-K

Six suspected cattle smugglers have been arrested and 61 bovines recovered in Kathua and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Based on a tip-off, a police party during checking on a highway in Tikri, Chenani and Salora in Udhampur district intercepted four vehicles on their way to Kashmir, they said.

Twenty-one bovine animals were found loaded into the vehicles and being smuggled to the valley, the officials said. The accused -- Mohmmad Sardar, Pervez Ahmed and Mohmmad Junaid -- were arrested on the spot, they said.

Four cases were registered in this connection and further investigation is on, the officials said. In Kathua district, police intercepted three trucks on a highway at Lakhanpur and rescued 40 bovine animals from three suspected smugglers on Tuesday, they said.

The animals were being smuggled to Kashmir from Punjab, they said. A case has been registered and the investigation initiated, the officials added.