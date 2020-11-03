Jaishankar attends Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting on COVID-related challenges
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday participated in the Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting to exchange experiences on coronavirus-related challenges. Jaishankar said he shared with the group coronavirus-related as well as economic developments in India
"Pleased to participate in the Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting to exchange experiences on COVID-related challenges. Thank FM @FP_Champagne of Canada for convening the meeting," Jaishankar tweeted
"Appreciate the perspectives of Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore and UK. Shared with them the COVID-related and economic developments in India," Jaishankar also wrote on the microblogging site.
