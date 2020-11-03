Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extremists kill 12, kidnap others in Nigeria, residents say

That's where Boko Haram extremists abducted 276 schoolgirls from their dormitories in 2014, causing international outrage. “The attackers killed men and went away with women and young girls,” Uba Kolo, a member of the local Civilian Joint Task Force vigilante group, told The Associated Press.

PTI | Lagos | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 23:45 IST
Extremists kill 12, kidnap others in Nigeria, residents say

Insurgents have killed at least 12 people and abducted nine women and young girls in Nigeria's troubled northeast, residents said Tuesday. The incident occurred Sunday morning at Takulashi village, less than 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Chibok in Borno state. That's where Boko Haram extremists abducted 276 schoolgirls from their dormitories in 2014, causing international outrage.

“The attackers killed men and went away with women and young girls,” Uba Kolo, a member of the local Civilian Joint Task Force vigilante group, told The Associated Press. The military has yet to comment on the attack.

Boko Haram and a breakaway faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province, have been abducting girls as part of their violent campaign to establish strict Islamic rule in northeast Nigeria. Both groups are also involved in abducting high-profile people like aid workers for money. They are known to execute hostages when demands are not met.

Nigeria's army has for more than a decade battled in vain to quell the insurgency..

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Another milestone for DMRC in Phase-IV construction work

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday achieved another major milestone in its Phase-IV work by erecting the projects first-ever U-girder on the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor, officials said. The U-girder, an important compon...

Pakistani police rescue Christian teen forced to convert, marry

Pakistani police have rescued a missing Christian teenager who was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and marry a 44-year-old Muslim man, her family said on Tuesday after the case sparked street protests and outrage on social media.A cou...

India strongly condemns terror attack at Kabul University

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack at Kabul University, saying the inhuman act is a stark reminder that terrorism must be eliminated for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region. In a statement, the Minist...

Swiss police arrest two men in probe of links to Vienna attack

Swiss police on Tuesday arrested two men in an investigation of possible links to the main suspect in a shooting attack in Vienna that killed at least four people, authorities said.The 18-year-old and 24-year-old men, arrested in the city o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020