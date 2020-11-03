Gang involved in stealing yarns from godowns busted; 5 held

Left Menu
Police have arrested five persons and seized stolen yarns worth Rs 18.88 lakh here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday. The gang was involved in stealing yarns from godowns in Bhiwandi, he said. After arresting the accused, police seized stocks of stolen yarns valued at Rs 18,88,000, the police officer added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 23:48 IST
Police have arrested five persons and seized stolen yarns worth Rs 18.88 lakh here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday. The arrests were made last week from Thane city by Crime Branch officials, DCP (Crime) Lakshmikant Patil told reporters.

The five were members of a criminal gang which was active in Bhiwandi, a powerloom town in Thane district which houses several manufacturing units, Patil said. The gang was involved in stealing yarns from godowns in Bhiwandi, he said.

After arresting the accused, police seized stocks of stolen yarns valued at Rs 18,88,000, the police officer added. PTI COR RSY RSY

