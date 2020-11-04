Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe police again arrest journalist critical of government

Zimbabwean police on Tuesday arrested for the second time a journalist who has been critical of the government, his lawyer said, adding this time it was for contempt of court related to a post he made on Twitter.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 04-11-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 00:03 IST
Zimbabwe police again arrest journalist critical of government
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Zimbabwean police on Tuesday arrested for the second time a journalist who has been critical of the government, his lawyer said, adding this time it was for contempt of court related to a post he made on Twitter. Hopewell Chin'ono was first arrested in July on charges of writing in support of anti-government protests.

He was detained for more than a month at a maximum security prison until he was released on bail on Sept. 2, with one of the conditions being that he stop posting on his Twitter account until his case was finalised. But Chin'ono opened a new Twitter account, which he has been using to write about corruption and criticising President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

His comments have been unusually outspoken for a journalist in Zimbabwe, where critics are often dealt with harshly. "He is being charged with contempt of court. He is alleged to have sent out a tweet but at this moment the charges are not very clear so we are weighing our options," his lawyer Gift Mtisi told Reuters by phone.

Police spokesman Paul Nyathi declined to comment immediately. The arrest of Chin'ono and dozens of activists has led to accusations that the government is persecuting the opposition, a charge the authorities deny.

Zimbabwe's worst economic crisis in more than a decade is fuelling anger against Mnangagwa, who took over from the late Robert Mugabe after a coup two years ago, promising to revive the economy and greater freedoms for citizens.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St rallies with Election Day underway

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday as Americans voted in one of the countrys most turbulent presidential elections and investors bet it would be decided without a drawn-out process, leading to a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus.Democrat Joe B...

President Lopez Obrador urges review of U.S. drug cooperation in Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his government would review cooperation over drug policy with the United States and how its agencies operate in Mexico after the recent U.S. arrest of a top military official. Lo...

U.S. Supreme Court weighs scope of ruling that limited juvenile sentences

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday grappled with how to decide a convicted Mississippi murderers challenge to his sentence of life in prison without parole for a crime he committed at age 15 - a sentence he argued was unconstitutional based ...

Euro zone pledges coordinated polices, loose 2021 fiscal stance as COVID rages

Eurozone finance ministers pledged on Tuesday to coordinate actions for economic recovery and keep fiscal policies loose next year as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is about to wreak fresh havoc on their economies. The minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020