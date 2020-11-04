Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal man sets wife, son, self on fire; all die

The girl told the police that her father, 38-year-old Sudeb De, woke her up at around 1 am and informed her that all of the family members would die together. She got scared and managed to flee while her father poured kerosene on himself, her mother Rekha and her brother Snehanshu and set them ablaze.

PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 04-11-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 01:09 IST
Bengal man sets wife, son, self on fire; all die
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three members of a family were burnt to death in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Tuesday after a Railway Protection Force (RPF) employee allegedly set his wife, four-year-old son and himself on fire, police said. The man's 11-year-old daughter survived as she managed to escape.

The reason behind the incident, which occurred at their house in Mistripara village under Manteshwar police station area, is not clear, police said adding that investigation is on. The girl told the police that her father, 38-year-old Sudeb De, woke her up at around 1 am and informed her that all of the family members would die together.

She got scared and managed to flee while her father poured kerosene on himself, her mother Rekha and her brother Snehanshu and set them ablaze. At around 3 am, she called up a relative and informed him what had happened. The relatives rushed to their home and found the burnt bodies in a room.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Dhruba Das, visited the spot and spoke to De's relatives and neighbours. The Inspector-in-Charge of Katwa RPF, Bibek Singh, said De had been working in Katwa for the last five years.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Austrian police arrest 14 in manhunt after gunman's deadly rampage

Austrian police raided 18 properties and arrested 14 people in a massive manhunt on Tuesday for possible accomplices of a convicted jihadist who shot dead four people and injured 22 others in a late-night rampage in the centre of Vienna.The...

US STOCKS-Wall St rallies with Election Day underway

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday as Americans voted in one of the countrys most turbulent presidential elections and investors bet it would be decided without a drawn-out process, leading to a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus.Democrat Joe B...

President Lopez Obrador urges review of U.S. drug cooperation in Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his government would review cooperation over drug policy with the United States and how its agencies operate in Mexico after the recent U.S. arrest of a top military official. Lo...

U.S. Supreme Court weighs scope of ruling that limited juvenile sentences

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday grappled with how to decide a convicted Mississippi murderers challenge to his sentence of life in prison without parole for a crime he committed at age 15 - a sentence he argued was unconstitutional based ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020