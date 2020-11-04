Left Menu
S.Korea military searches near N.Korea border after detecting unidentified person

The operation was underway around the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two Koreas on the eastern region, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement. The person was first spotted crossing barbed wire fences installed along the border around 7:26 p.m. on Tuesday (1026 GMT), prompting the military to dispatch a large search team, the News1 agency reported, citing an unnamed military source.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 05:53 IST
South Korea's military said on Wednesday it was conducting an operation near the heavily fortified border with North Korea after detecting an unidentified person. The operation was underway around the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two Koreas on the eastern region, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

The person was first spotted crossing barbed wire fences installed along the border around 7:26 p.m. on Tuesday (1026 GMT), prompting the military to dispatch a large search team, the News1 agency reported, citing an unnamed military source. The Yonhap news agency said the military has issued its "Jindotgae" anti-infiltration alert for the eastern border area.

The defence ministry declined to confirm those reports, citing an ongoing investigation.

