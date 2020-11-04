Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Austrian capital Vienna

The UN Secretary-General has strongly condemned the violent attacks in the Austrian capital, Vienna, which left at least two people dead and several others wounded.

UN News | Updated: 04-11-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 09:51 IST
UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Austrian capital Vienna

According to media reports, gunmen opened fire Monday evening (local time) at multiple locations in central Vienna. One of the victims was killed at the scene of the shootings, while a second died of their injuries. At least fourteen wounded people are in hospitals, some with serious injuries.

Members of the security forces are also among the wounded.

Secretary-General António Guterres is following with “utmost concern” the still evolving situation in Vienna’s city centre, his spokesperson said in a statement.

“[He] strongly condemns these attacks and reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and the Government of Austria,” the statement added.

Mr. Guterres also offered his condolences to the families of the victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

‘Heart goes out to the victims’

Vienna is also host to a number of key UN offices, including, among others, the headquarters of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

In a message posted on her twitter account, Ghada Fathi Waly, the Executive Director of UNODC, who also serves as the Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna (UNOV) also offered her sympathies to the victims.

“My heart goes out to the victims and all those affected by this horrific attack in our host city,” she said, adding that the UN community in Vienna “stands with the people of Austria at this tragic and difficult time.”

'Shock and dismay'

In a statement released early on Tuesday, the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Ángel Moratinos, also expressed "his dismay and shock at the terrorist attacks that took place in the city centre".

The High Representative, who advocates for religious tolerance, and is charged by the UN chief with safeguarding religious sites, noted that he "unequivocally condemns the despicable crime and stresses that such acts of terror are intolerable and utterly unjustifiable whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed".

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

The previous Pirates of the Caribbean movies were all successful in creating remarkable records in the global box office. Now the avid franchise enthusiasts are passionately waiting for some latest updates related to the making of Pirates o...

Ananya Panday to endorse VEGA

New DelhiMumbai MaharashtraBengaluru Karnataka India November 4 ANIBusinessWire India Bollywoods latest rage and the current heartthrob of the nation, fashionista Ananya Panday has been signed up by Indias leading beauty accessory and perso...

Investors dig in for a long night after close initial U.S. election results

Investor hopes for a decisive early read on the U.S. election were dampened on Tuesday night after initial voting results showed a tight race, with signs some traders were unwinding bets that would benefit from a broad Democratic victory. R...

India records 46,253 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 46,253 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, with cases rising again in some parts including the capital New Delhi. With 8.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases, India is t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020