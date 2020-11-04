Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to entertain plea for framing guidelines to regulate work of private detectives

"This is infringement of my (petitioner) private life," the petitioner's counsel said. The plea also sought a direction to the private company not to share or transfer in public domain the illegally procured details of petitioner and also to restrain it from testifying its veracity in the Circuit court of Fairfax County, Virginia in a case filed there by a woman against her divorced husband.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:07 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea for framing guidelines to regulate work of private detectives
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to frame guidelines to regulate the work and domain of private detectives till a codified act comes into existence. The plea had also sought directions to the government to set up a mechanism to prevent transmission of unlawfully procured personal details of Indian citizens to foreign countries.

"You please withdraw it or we will dismiss it," a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman told senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, who was appearing for the petitioner. Makhija, who argued that snooping by private agencies is not regulated and the issue is needed to be considered, withdrew the petition.

The plea, filed by a Haryana-based woman, alleged that two private detectives who are directors of a Delhi-based company had illegally recorded and filmed her personal details without authorisation from any authority and forwarded them to a person based in the US. The petition alleged that the US national is using those "fraudulently procured details" in a court of law there.

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, the bench asked Makhija, "You only tell us as to how we can issue a writ of mandamus to a private body". "Can we issue writ to such persons," the bench, also comprising justices Navin Sinha and Krishna Murari, said.

The petitioner's counsel said that writ of mandamus can be issued to the Ministry of Home Affairs and there is no law to regulate this. "This is infringement of my (petitioner) private life," the petitioner's counsel said.

The plea also sought a direction to the private company not to share or transfer in public domain the illegally procured details of petitioner and also to restrain it from testifying its veracity in the Circuit court of Fairfax County, Virginia in a case filed there by a woman against her divorced husband. It sought a direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate appropriate legal action against the private firm for trespassing in the personal and intimate domain of the petitioner by impersonating its true identity and motive.

"In the absence of any regulatory mechanism to maintain the record of assignment(s) given by any foreign nation to any Indian company or citizen to spy/monitor/surveillance of any Indian citizens is a serious threat to the security of the nation and its citizen, which calls for urgent attention along with necessary and appropriate directions by this court," the plea said, while alleging infringement of right to privacy of the petitioner. It alleged that the illegally procured intimate details were sent by the directors of the private firm to the foreign national knowing that the same shall be used in a court in the US and now, they have agreed to testify about its veracity in the court there..

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Deliberation for action plan to regulate placement agencies going on: Panel tells Delhi HC

A court-appointed committee has told the Delhi High Court that deliberations are going on for preparing an action plan for strict enforcement of the Delhi Private Placement Agencies Regulation Order, 2014, to regulate placement agencies tha...

Punjab farm protests: Railways incur losses to the tune of Rs 1200 crore

The losses suffered by Railways due to the farm bill agitation in Punjab have already crossed an estimated Rs 1200 crore as protests on tracks are underway at 32 places across the state, officials said. According to data from the national t...

In battleground Arizona, Latino effort to mobilize voters could help Biden

When a brass band, mariachi musicians and a folk dancer wearing a dress embroidered with the words Tu Voto Cuenta - or Your Vote Counts - paraded through her West Phoenix neighborhood, Marizol Moreno came outside in her pajamas to watch. Mo...

Democrats, Republicans trade seats in battle for U.S. Senate majority

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in more than half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday, as Republicans held the line in several contests that had seemed up for grabs only weeks ago. Though favored by fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020