Deliberation for action plan to regulate placement agencies going on: Panel tells Delhi HC

A court-appointed committee has told the Delhi High Court that deliberations are going on for preparing an action plan for strict enforcement of the Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Order, 2014, to regulate placement agencies that supply domestic workers. The high court has earlier constituted a committee comprising nine members, including lawyers, Delhi government senior officers and the Delhi Commission for Women and Child Welfare chairperson, to prepare an action plan for strict enforcement of the office order in its true letter and spirit.

A bench of justices J R Midha and Brijesh Sethi on Tuesday had said that let the deliberations of the committee continue and a report be filed before the next date, that is, December 17. The bench noted that senior advocate H S Phoolka, who was appointed amicus curiae by the court and also a member of the committee, is satisfied with the progress of the panel.

The court was also informed that the next meeting of the committee is scheduled for November 6. The court on September 24 had said it was of the prima facie view that the Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Order is not being implemented in its true letter and spirit.

While constituting the committee, the court had said that the panel should prepare an action plan for enforcement of the Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Order and fix a date for the implementation of the action plan. It also asked the committee to fix the responsibility of the departments/officers. "All the departments concerned shall submit their action-taken reports before the committee which shall monitor the implementation of the office order in its true letter and spirit," it had said.

The committee comprises Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, senior advocate HS Phoolka, Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Department of Labour, GNCTD) Praveen Kumar Gupta, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women and Child Welfare Swati Maliwal, Special Commissioner (Legal Cell/PHQ) Praveer Ranjan, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Anurag Kundu. Besides them, Women and Child Development Secretary Madhu Garg, Delhi State Informatics Officer, NIC, Iqbal Hasan, Bachpan Bachao Andolan director (Legal) Sampurna Beruah are also members of the panel.

The court had said that the principal secretary, Finance, Delhi government shall ensure that the action plan prepared by the committee is not delayed or withheld for want of any financial support required for the implementation plan. The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a man seeking production of his minor daughter, who was missing since September 28, 2019 from Assam.

Later, the girl was traced by the Delhi Police Crime Branch (anti human trafficking unit) and the court was informed that she wishes to go back to her hometown in Assam and NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan will provide air tickets of the girl and a woman police official who will accompany her to Assam from Delhi. Phoolka had submitted that the placement agencies under the guise of placement of the young girls, are indulging in human trafficking.

He had said that the guidelines were laid down by the high court to be followed by the placement agencies but there was blatant violation..