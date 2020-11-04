Left Menu
News Broadcasters Association condemns manner of Arnab Goswami's arrest

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) also said that even though it does not agree with Goswami's "type of journalism", it denounces "retaliatory action", if any, by authorities. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018, a police official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:25 IST
The News Broadcasters Association on Wednesday condemned the manner in which Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in Mumbai and appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that he is treated fairly and state power is not misused for vendetta. The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) also said that even though it does not agree with Goswami's "type of journalism", it denounces "retaliatory action", if any, by authorities.

Goswami was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018, a police official said. In a statement, the NBA said it "condemns the manner in which Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, was arrested".

The NBA said it is dismayed in the manner in which he was arrested. "Even though the NBA does not agree with his type of journalism, we denounce retaliatory action, if any by the authorities against a media editor. Media is not above the law but due process must be followed," the statement said.

The association, headed by senior journalist Rajat Sharma, appealed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister to ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not misused for vendetta. A team of Alibaug police picked up Goswami from his Lower Parel house in the morning. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, before being taken away. "Alibaug police arrested Goswami under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), and 34 (acts done by persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. This (arrest) pertains to the 2018 case of a man and his mother committing suicide. We have evidence (against Goswami)," the police official said.

