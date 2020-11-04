Duplicate branded footwear worth Rs 59 lakh seized in Gujarat

A team of Gujarat CID-Crime seized fake branded footwear and bags collectively worth Rs 59.19 lakh from a shop in Vadodara city, officials said on Wednesday. The shop was selling fake goods of multinational and well-known brands such as Nike, Puma and Adidas, the CID-Crime said in a release.

Based on a specific tip-off, a team of CID-Crime raided the shop named Super Sale in Panigate area of Vadodara city on Tuesday and seized shoes, slippers and bags worth Rs 59.19 lakh and arrested the owner Salim Memon, it said. A case in this regard was registered with Vadodara zone police station of the CID-Crime.

Primary investigation revealed that Memon, a resident of Ajwa road in Vadodara, had purchased these fake products of well-known brands from Delhi and sold the goods here claiming that they were original. During the raid, the CID seized Memon's mobile phone and Rs 4,030 cash, which he had received through the sale of these fake items that day, the release said.