Three held for kidnapping man

Three men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 41-year-old villager from Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The victim, Suresh Shiva Kakad, was kidnapped on Sunday after he met the accused, who were known to him, unaware of their intention.

Kakad was taken to a forest where he was tied to a tree and beaten by the accused who demanded Rs 2.40 lakh for his release, said Jitendrakumar Thakur, inspector, Kasa police station. The accused made a ransom call to the son of the victim, who in turn contacted the police, he said.

The arrested trio is identified as Raman Bhovar, Manoj More, and Govind Vadu, he said, adding that another accused is on the run. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).