These are the top stories at 5.30 pm: FGN29 US-ELECTION-6THLD TRENDS US presidential election headed into uncertain phase; Trump, Biden fight out in battleground states Washington: The closely-fought US presidential election appeared to be headed into an uncertain phase with Republican incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden fighting it out in the key battleground states. FGN35 US-ELECTION-LD TRUMP Trump claims 'major fraud' being perpetrated; says he will fight election in Supreme Court Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that a "major fraud" is being perpetrated on the American people and said he will fight the election in the Supreme Court, even as the counting of votes were in progress in the battleground states.

Nation DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally races past 83 lakh, national recovery rate reaches 92.09 pc New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 83 lakh, while the number of recoveries surged to 76.56 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to over 92 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Wednesday. BOM17 MH-3RD LD ARNAB Arnab Goswami arrested in two-year-old suicide case Mumbai: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018, a police official said.

DEL37 ARNAB-LD REAX Arnab arrest: BJP calls it 'attack on press freedom', Cong dubs criticism 'selective outrage' New Delhi: The BJP and the Congress engaged in a verbal duel on Wednesday over Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's arrest in Mumbai, with the saffron party saying it was an "attack on press freedom" which was reminiscent of the Emergency, and the opposition party slamming the criticism as "selective outrage". DEL26 AMARINDER-DHARNA-FARMERS Punjab CM stages dharna in Delhi, alleges step-motherly treatment by Centre New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday launched a dharna here to "save" his state and its farmers with a hard-hitting attack on the Centre, alleging "step-motherly" treatment towards Punjab.

DEL19 RAIL-PUNJAB-PROTESTS Punjab farm protests: Railways incur losses to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore New Delhi: The losses suffered by Railways due to the farm bill agitation in Punjab have already crossed an estimated Rs 1200 crore as protests on tracks are underway at 32 places across the state, officials said. DEL27 CYBER-RANSOMWARE Cyber agency alerts against ransomware attacks of 'Egregor' virus New Delhi: The county's cyber security agency has alerted users against the malicious spread of ransomware virus 'Egregor' that threatens to release sensitive corporate data of the victim organisation if not paid.

BOM21 GJ-LD EXPLOSION Six killed as godown collapses after explosion in Gujarat Ahmedabad: Six people were killed and eight others injured on Wednesday when a portion of a godown of chemicals collapsed after a powerful explosion ripped through it near here in Gujarat, officials said. Legal LGD4 SC-CA EXAMS Not possible to conduct upcoming CA exams online, ICAI tells SC New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it cannot hold the upcoming CA exam online as suggested by some of the candidates, in view of COVID-19, as it tests the analytical capabilities of the examinees.

LGB1 MH-HC-WADHAWAN-BAIL Yes Bank case: HC rejects bail pleas of Wadhawans Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas filed by Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), in the Yes Bank fraud case. Business DEL52 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets maintain momentum for 3rd day; US poll outcome awaited Mumbai: Equity indices ticked higher for the third straight session on Wednesday, largely in tandem with global markets as investors awaited the outcome of the tightly-contested US presidential election.

Foreign FGN33 US-ELECTION-LD SAMOSA CAUCUS All four Democratic Indian-American lawmakers re-elected to House of Representatives Washington: In an impressive show, all the four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers -- Dr Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi -- have been re-elected to the US House of Representatives. FGN34 NEPAL-INDIA-ARMYCHIEF Army Chief Gen MM Naravane arrives in Nepal on crucial visit Kathmandu: Army chief Gen MM Naravane arrived in Nepal on Wednesday on a three-day crucial visit that is largely aimed at resetting the bilateral ties that came under severe strain following a bitter border row between the two countries. FGN32 US-CLIMATE-DEAL US formally exits Paris climate deal Washington: The US formally exited the Paris Climate Agreement on Wednesday amid election uncertainty, three years after President Donald Trump announced his intent to remove the country from participating in the landmark global pact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Sports SPO-CRI-IPL-LD ROHIT Hamstring is absolutely fine, insists Rohit Sharjah: The hamstring is absolutely fine, opener Rohit Sharma declared, allaying concerns over his fitness by returning to lead Mumbai Indians following a two-week injury lay-off because of which he was not named in India's squad for the tour of Australia..