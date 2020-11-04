Mithali Raj wins toss, opts to bowl against Supernovas

Mithali Raj wins toss, opts to bowl against SupernovasPTI | Sharjah | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:14 IST
Velocity skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Supernovas in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge, here on Wednesday
The Indian women cricketers return to action for the first time since they lost the T20 World Cup final to hosts Australia in Melbourne in March this year. Teams: Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Pooja Vastrakar and Ayabonga Khaka
Velocity: Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy (VC), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus and Jahanara Alam.