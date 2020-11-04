Four from Rajasthan lodged in Hyderabad Central Jail brought to Bengaluru in forgery case
Four people from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, who had allegedly committed online fraud by siphoning off money using various payment gateways, have been brought to Bengaluru on transit remand from Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:28 IST
Four people from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, who had allegedly committed online fraud by siphoning off money using various payment gateways, have been brought to Bengaluru on transit remand from Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday. According to police, Majid (30), Sahil (20), Shahid (28) and Umer Khan (31) were already lodged in the Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad.
During interrogation they confessed that they had duped 30 to 40 people here in Bengaluru,police said. A few complainants had stated they had contacted these people who posed as police and military officers and posted two-wheelers and four-wheelers for sale on online marketplace platforms.
According to police, the complainants said though they made their payment, the vehicles were not delivered. A case of cheating and forgery has been registered against the four, police said.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME
- READ MORE ON:
- Umer Khan
- Bengaluru
- Majid
- Chanchalguda
- Shahid
ALSO READ
Siemens Healthineers to invest EUR 160 mn to set up innovation hub in Bengaluru
Bengaluru FC signs Kristian Opseth, Fran Gonzalez on season-long deals
Bengaluru FC sign Kristian Opseth, Fran González on season-long deals
Political vendetta, alleges Sampath Raj's lawyer on Bengaluru violence chargesheet
One held for IPL betting in Bengaluru, Rs 30.5 lakh recovered