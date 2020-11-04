Four from Rajasthan lodged in Hyderabad Central Jail brought to Bengaluru in forgery case

Four people from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, who had allegedly committed online fraud by siphoning off money using various payment gateways, have been brought to Bengaluru on transit remand from Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday. According to police, Majid (30), Sahil (20), Shahid (28) and Umer Khan (31) were already lodged in the Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad.

During interrogation they confessed that they had duped 30 to 40 people here in Bengaluru,police said. A few complainants had stated they had contacted these people who posed as police and military officers and posted two-wheelers and four-wheelers for sale on online marketplace platforms.

According to police, the complainants said though they made their payment, the vehicles were not delivered. A case of cheating and forgery has been registered against the four, police said.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME