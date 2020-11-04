Left Menu
Plaster of flat's balcony falls in housing society

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 20:41 IST
Plaster of flat's balcony falls in housing society
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit : PxFuel

Plaster of the balcony of a flatfell off in the campus of a residential housing society hereon Wednesday, a fire brigade official said

Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred at aground plus three-storey society in Mumbai Central area, hesaid.

