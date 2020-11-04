BJP workers protest against arrest of Arnab Goswami

BJP workers on Wednesday staged demonstrations at various places in Thane district of Maharashtra against the arrest of Republic TV's editor-in- chief Arnab Goswami. In Thane, MLC Niranjan Davkhare led the protest outside the district collector's office wherein the party workers shouted slogans against the state government.

Goswami was arrested by Raigad Police from his residence in Mumbai earlier in the day in an abetment to suicide case of 2018. "The government reopened the closed case based on a letter from local Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. This is nothing but a match-fixing," Davkhare alleged.

He alleged that police personnel manhandled BJP leader Kirit Somaiya near Alibaug court where Goswami was produced after his arrest. Similar protests were held in Kalyan, Dombivali and Ambernath in Thane district.