Four boys meet watery grave in Karnataka

Four boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Chikkaballapur district on Wednesday, police said. The boys aged between 11 and 13 had gone to take bath in the water body in the afternoon when the tragic incident occurred.

In a tweet, state Health Minister K Sudharkar said, "Four children drowned near Sajjuvarapalli village in Bagepalli Taluk of Chikkaballapur district." The bodies were fished out. The investigation is on, they said.