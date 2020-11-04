Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida Media Club demands release of Arnab Goswami

The media body said the way the Maharashtra Police have been acting against the journalist is "shocking" and "misuse of state power". Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer two years ago, according to the police.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:25 IST
Noida Media Club demands release of Arnab Goswami

The Noida Media Club on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami terming it as an "attack on free press" and called for his immediate release. The media body said the way the Maharashtra Police have been acting against the journalist is "shocking" and "misuse of state power".

Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer two years ago, according to the police. "The action seems to be a direct attack on the fourth pillar of democracy. The Mumbai police's action is being taken to terrorise the free press, journalists and all media professionals at large," the Noida Media Club said in a statement.

It also condemned the Maharashtra government's and the state police's "witch-hunt" against the news channel in the recent past, dubbing it as "uncalled for" and "shameful". Goswami was picked up by the police from his Lower Parel house in Mumbai in the morning. The journalist, who was seen being pushed into a police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, before being taken away. According to the police, Goswami has been arrested in connection with suicide of an architect and his mother over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV.

TRENDING

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Big Tech struggles to curb Trump misinformation amid U.S. vote count

Tech companies are trying to curb a surge in U.S. election misinformation, with President Donald Trump and his allies taking to social media to falsely claim victory and make unsupported allegations of voter fraud. Trumps allegations come a...

Cong slams BJP for youth's detention over hoisting Tricolour atop PDP office

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress accused the BJP on Wednesday of double standards on issues of nationalism and the national flag, a day after an activist was detained for attempting to hoist the Tricolour atop a PDP office here. Protests were...

Trump campaign sues to stop ballot count in Michigan

The campaign of President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop the counting of ballots in the presidential election.We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been g...

Spain's coronavirus death toll hits 38,118 after governemnt revises count

Spains death toll from the coronavirus reached 38,118 after the Health Ministry revised its methodology for recording infections and fatalities, official data showed on Wednesday, up sharply from Tuesdays unrevised 36,495. The tally of infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020