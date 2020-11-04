Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs Delhi govt to release funds for staff of four DU colleges

As the Diwali festival is round the corner, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the AAP government to release the remaining amount of two quarters to four Delhi University colleges, which are fully funded by it, so that the institutes can pay pending salaries to their staffers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:39 IST
HC directs Delhi govt to release funds for staff of four DU colleges
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

As the Diwali festival is round the corner, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the AAP government to release the remaining amount of two quarters to four Delhi University colleges, which are fully funded by it, so that the institutes can pay pending salaries to their staffers. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad also directed the four colleges, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya Women's College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Bhagini Nivedita College to immediately release the pending salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff, when the colleges received the funds from the Delhi government.

The court observed that as Diwali, a major festival is round the corner therefore the staff members should not be deprived of their salaries. The high court was hearing a petition filed by Assistant Professor Udaibir Singh and other staff of different colleges of Delhi University seeking direction to the respondent colleges to pay to the petitioners' salary due from several months.

The petition filed through advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh had complained that the petitioners have not been paid due salary since May 2020 till date The plea said that impugned actions are unjust, unfair, arbitrary, discriminatory, unethical, unconstitutional, violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India read with the provisions of Delhi University Act 1922.

It also complained the actions of non-payment of salaries are bad in law as much as same is violative of right to life as well as right to livelihood as guaranteed under Article 21 of Constitution of India. The petitioners submitted that all respondent colleges are affiliated with the respondent Delhi University and are 100 per cent funded by government of Delhi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Big Tech struggles to curb Trump misinformation amid U.S. vote count

Tech companies are trying to curb a surge in U.S. election misinformation, with President Donald Trump and his allies taking to social media to falsely claim victory and make unsupported allegations of voter fraud. Trumps allegations come a...

Cong slams BJP for youth's detention over hoisting Tricolour atop PDP office

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress accused the BJP on Wednesday of double standards on issues of nationalism and the national flag, a day after an activist was detained for attempting to hoist the Tricolour atop a PDP office here. Protests were...

Trump campaign sues to stop ballot count in Michigan

The campaign of President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop the counting of ballots in the presidential election.We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been g...

Spain's coronavirus death toll hits 38,118 after governemnt revises count

Spains death toll from the coronavirus reached 38,118 after the Health Ministry revised its methodology for recording infections and fatalities, official data showed on Wednesday, up sharply from Tuesdays unrevised 36,495. The tally of infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020