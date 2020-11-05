Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump immigration rule takes effect again during appeal

A federal appeals court has allowed a Trump administration rule that would deny green cards to immigrants who use public benefits like food stamps to go back into effect while it considers the case.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 05-11-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 10:31 IST
Trump immigration rule takes effect again during appeal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A federal appeals court has allowed a Trump administration rule that would deny green cards to immigrants who use public benefits like food stamps to go back into effect while it considers the case. The Election Day development was the latest dizzying twist in a legal battle over the controversial rule that the Trump administration argues helps ensure those who are self-sufficient come to the country.

On Monday, US District Judge Gary Feinerman in Chicago struck down the rule and US Citizenship and Immigration Services stopped applying it to pending applications. Government attorneys appealed, and the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals put a hold on the ruling the next day, allowing the restrictions to take effect again. USCIS spokesman Matthew Bourke said Wednesday that the agency would immediately restart applying the rule to pending cases, but not "re-adjudicate any applications or petitions that were approved" in light of Monday's decision.

Under the Trump administration rule, officials can deny permanent residency to legal immigrants over their use of food stamps, Medicaid or other public benefits. Green card applicants must show they wouldn't be burdens to the country, or "public charges". Immigrant rights advocates deemed it a "wealth test," while health experts warned of poorer health outcomes and rising costs as low-income migrants chose between necessary services and trying to stay in the country legally.

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights and Cook County filed the lawsuit in Chicago and planned to submit arguments to the appeals court this month. "It's no surprise that Trump's team is attempting to remove barriers that wouldn't allow enforcement of his unlawful public charge definition, even after the courts clapped back at him earlier this week," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, whose office argued the case, said in a statement on Wednesday. "I have confidence that the law will prevail here and immigrants across America will be treated fairly as human beings while this gets sorted in the appeal process." Democrat Joe Biden has promised to end the policy if he's elected president.

The rule has already been heavily litigated. In January, the US Supreme Court reversed a hold on the policy after lawsuits. However, enforcement was halted by a federal judge in New York because of the coronavirus pandemic. By September, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals had reversed that hold and the rule took effect nationwide.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Brand Opus India Announces the Winners of Health Icon and Global Icon Awards - 2020

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir The first of its kind, Health Icon Awards - 2020 Global Icon Awards - 2020 were organised by Brand Opus India to encourage empower the go-getter attitude courage shown by the winners during pandemic ...

Arnab moves HC, challenges his 'illegal arrest' by police

Republic TV Editor-in Chief Arnab Goswami has petitioned the Bombay High Court challenging his illegal arrest in a 2018 case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer, and sought quashing of the FIR lodged against him by Alibaug police...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States set a daily record for new coronavirus cases a day after the presidential election, while Italy locked down the financial capital of Milan and Indonesia fell into recession for the first time in over two decades.DEATHS AND...

US STOCKS-Stocks jump as Wall Street thinks tight U.S. election means gridlock

U.S. stocks surged to close higher on Wednesday as the presidential election race remained cloudy but the likelihood of gridlock in Congress made investors optimistic that major policy changes would be difficult to enact.Both President Dona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020