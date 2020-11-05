Left Menu
Delhi Police arrests 5 for duping over 27,000 with fake govt job offers

Delhi Police's Cyber Cell (CyPAD) busted a fake job racket and arrested five persons who allegedly used to cheat people on the pretext of providing jobs through a fake website.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 14:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police's Cyber Cell (CyPAD) busted a fake job racket and arrested five persons who allegedly used to cheat people on the pretext of providing jobs through a fake website. A bank account with Rs 49 lakh has been seized and frozen, three laptops and seven phones have been recovered from the accused who had duped an estimated over 27,000 people raking in over Rs 1.09 crore from October 1 this year, police said.

The scam came to light after Cyber Cell received a complaint from a job aspirant who said he had been cheated by a fake website floated in the name of "Swastha Avm Jan Kanyan Sansthan, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare", on which he applied for various job openings and had paid online fees believing it to be a genuine website offering government jobs, Police said. After a preliminary probe, a case of cheating and forgery was registered and an investigation was taken up. "On the basis of technical investigation conducted, the masterminds operating the fake website were identified and located in Hisar, Haryana," the Cyber Cell said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the website had duped thousands of gullible job seekers and the gang members were siphoning the money from ATMs in Hisar. The accused has sent more than 15 lakh SMSs till now, due to which over 27,000 people became victims to the scam. More than 13,000 jobs ranging from Accountant, UDC, LDC, ANM, Lab Attendant, Ambulance Driver were posted on the fake website. Job seekers paid around Rs 400 to Rs 500 as fees for applying to the "advertised" jobs.

Aman Khatkar, a member of the gang was apprehended while drawing money from an ATM from the bank in which the money was being transferred from the website's payment gateway the Cyber Cell said. Other gang members were also apprehended in due course from various parts of Haryana and Delhi.

The accused have been identified as Ramdhari, Amandeep Khatkari, Surender Singh, Sandeep and Joginder Singh. 50-year-old Ramdhari from Hisar has been identified as the main mastermind and key conspirator. He also runs an online examination centre in Delhi. (ANI)

