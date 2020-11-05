Left Menu
Body of 45-yr-old man found in UP village

According to police, the body was found in an agricultural field in Babuganj village and there were injury marks near the eyes and the neck. On a complaint lodged by Jai Singh Patel's family members, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons and his body was sent for postmortem, ASP Rajesh Kumar said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:42 IST
Body of a 45-year-old man was found in a village in Hussainganj area here on Thursday, police said. According to police, the body was found in an agricultural field in Babuganj village and there were injury marks near the eyes and the neck.

On a complaint lodged by Jai Singh Patel's family members, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons and his body was sent for postmortem, ASP Rajesh Kumar said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway. Patel's father told police that his son went out of his home on Wednesday night after receiving a call on his mobile.

