Widow gangraped, murdered in Telangana

Police suspect the victim had fallen unconscious after being raped and had died. However, a case of kidnapping, gangrape and murder under relevant IPC sections has been registered against the trio aged between 25-28, the police said, adding further investigations were on..

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:55 IST
Hyderabad, Nov 5 (PTI): A 31-year-old widow was allegedly raped and murdered bythree men inneighbouring Sangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Thursday. The body of the woman was noticed by locals on the outskirts ofKollur village in the district on Wednesday, they said.

The woman's mother lodged a complaint with the police accusing the three of kidnapping her daughter on the night of November 3 and later raping and murdering her. Preliminary investigation revealed no external injuries on the body. Police suspect the victim had fallen unconscious after being raped and had died.

However, a case of kidnapping, gangrape and murder under relevant IPC sections has been registered against the trio aged between 25-28, the police said, adding further investigations were on..

