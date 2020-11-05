Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon extends deadline to submit data for forensic audit, says finmin

Lebanon's caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni announced on Thursday a three-month extension of a deadline to provide all data required for a forensic audit of the central bank after it declined to submit some information, citing bank secrecy laws. The caretaker prime minister and three sources familiar with the matter have said that Banque du Liban (BDL) had withheld information needed by restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal to begin the audit, which is a key demand for foreign financial assistance to help Lebanon tackle a financial meltdown.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:19 IST
Lebanon extends deadline to submit data for forensic audit, says finmin

Lebanon's caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni announced on Thursday a three-month extension of a deadline to provide all data required for a forensic audit of the central bank after it declined to submit some information, citing bank secrecy laws.

The caretaker prime minister and three sources familiar with the matter have said that Banque du Liban (BDL) had withheld information needed by restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal to begin the audit, which is a key demand for foreign financial assistance to help Lebanon tackle a financial meltdown. "In these three months, the Lebanese government will try to secure the documents that will allow the company to carry out the (audit) contract," Wazni said in a televised news briefing following a meeting with Lebanon's president, the central bank governor and an Alvarez & Marsal official.

"The forensic audit is a reform measure and President (Michel) Aoun stressed the importance of abiding by it," he added. BDL said in a statement on Wednesday that it had provided its own accounts for the audit, but that it should be the government that submits full state accounts to the turnaround specialist hired by Lebanon this year to "spare the central bank from violating legally binding bank secrecy laws".

Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, named last month, has been trying to navigate Lebanon's sectarian politics to form a cabinet to bring in reforms needed to tackle the country's worst crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war, including banking paralysis, a currency crash and spreading poverty.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Culture Ministry issues guidelines for reopening museums, art galleries, exhibitions

The Ministry of Culture on Thursday issued guidelines for re-opening of museums, art galleries and exhibitions chalking out measures to contain the spread of COVID-19While it has made sanitization of premises at regular intervals and wearin...

Denmark to lock down regions after mutated coronavirus traced to minks

Parts of Denmark will face new, tougher lockdown measures after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks and people in the countrys northern regions. The government said on Wednesday it would cull all minks in the...

Simplilearn and Purdue University Launch Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing

- Program graduates to receive Purdue University Alumni Association membership- Program delivered through a highly interactive online bootcamp model and masterclasses with top Purdue instructorsBENGALURU, India, Nov. 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- S...

Money laundering case: ED raid at Bineesh Kodiyeri's residence lasts for over 25 hours

The Enforcement Directorate ED raid at the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPIM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, lasted for more than 25 hours with officials leaving the house on Thursday morning. Dramatic scenes unfolded here i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020