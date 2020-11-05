Left Menu
Development News Edition

Money laundering case: ED raid at Bineesh Kodiyeri's residence lasts for over 25 hours

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, lasted for more than 25 hours with officials leaving the house on Thursday morning.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:22 IST
Money laundering case: ED raid at Bineesh Kodiyeri's residence lasts for over 25 hours
Wife of Bineesh Kodiyeri speaking to reporters on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, lasted for more than 25 hours with officials leaving the house on Thursday morning. Dramatic scenes unfolded here in front of the house, with the relatives of Bineesh protesting in front of the house alleging that the wife, two-and-a-half-year-old child and wife's mother are not being allowed to meet anyone.

They also filed a complaint with Kerala Child Rights Commission, after which the chairman reached the house and served a notice to ED officials. The complaint of the relatives alleged that the child was locked inside the house and was prevented from meeting relatives. Following this, the family was allowed to step outside the house and briefly meet the relatives. But soon, police personnel accompanying the ED officials asked them to get inside the house.

Speaking to media after the raid, the wife of Bineesh and her mother alleged that a credit card in the name of Anoop Mohammed, an accused in drug trafficking was listed among the items seized, which according to them was not from the house. "The credit card in the name of Anoop Mohammed was not seized from the house. So I told ED officials that if I need to sign then I will write that the card was placed inside house by ED officials. They asked to sign in it again and again but I did not. My mother's iPhone was seized, which I duly signed," alleged the wife of Bineesh.

The family also alleged that they were denied permission even to meet advocates and the situation caused mental trauma for the family. The stalemate continuing with the ED officials remaining inside the house. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner went inside the house and held discussion with officials. It is learned that the family has also lodged a separate complaint with the police.

Though an advocate representing family tried to visit the family members yesterday night, he was not given permission to meet the family. The raid was started by ED at around 9: 30 am on Wednesday and finished at around 11 am today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads as part of nationwide protest against farm laws

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday put up road blockades at many places as part of a nationwide chakka jam agitation in protest against three central farm laws, and demanded that these be withdrawn. The call for the nationwide chakka...

Indonesia raises volcano threat level, sets no-go-zone Indonesia

- Indonesian authorities raised the danger level for the volatile Mount Merapi volcano on the densely populated island of Java on Thursday and ordered a halt to tourism and mining activities. Indonesias geological agency raised Merapis aler...

Italian regions angry over government's COVID-19 zones

Local Italian leaders reacted with dismay and anger on Thursday after the government singled out some regions for tougher restrictions than others in the renewed battle against a burgeoning coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announc...

INSIGHT-How billionaire Jack Ma fell to earth and took Ant's mega IPO with him

They say talk is cheap. Tell that to Jack Ma.Corporate Chinas shiniest star was just days away from seeing his Ant Group list on the stock market in a record 37 billion deal, when he chose to launch a blistering public attack on the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020