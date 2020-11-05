Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sukhbir Badal urges PM Modi to take up transfer of Kartarpur shrine management to trust with Pak

"Due financial and infrastructure aid should be given to the PSGPC to manage and maintain the holy shrine," he added. Earlier in the day, the MEA described as "highly condemnable" Pakistan's decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara to the trust, saying it runs against the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:10 IST
Sukhbir Badal urges PM Modi to take up transfer of Kartarpur shrine management to trust with Pak
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up with Pakistan the transfer of Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara's management from a Sikh body to a separate trust and ensure restoration of status quo. The Pakistan government's decision to establish a project management unit consisting of non-Sikhs has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community worldwide, Badal said in a statement here.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president sought Modi's intervention in the matter. He urged Modi to take up the issue with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan and that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) be tasked with the responsibility to ensure status quo is restored at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur at the earliest.

"This is also against the 'maryada' (code of conduct) associated with Sikh shrines," Badal said. He said the Sikh community views this decision as a direct attack on the religious rights of its members in Punjab.

It is the first time that the management of a Sikh shrine has been taken out of the purview of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and handed over to the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), he added. Badal also dismissed the Pakistan government's reasoning that this decision was needed to rake in financial returns from the "project".

He said the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara and the land adjoining it, which was tilled by Sri Guru Nanak Dev, are revered by millions as a sacred pilgrimage site. "The Pakistan government should not run it like a money-making project. It should also ensure the PSGPC manages the shrine to ensure prescribed 'rehat maryada' is absorbed," he said.

Badal also issued a personal appeal to Imran Khan asking him to direct Punjab's religious affairs ministry to scrap the nine-member project management unit and handover the shrine to the PSGPC. "Due financial and infrastructure aid should be given to the PSGPC to manage and maintain the holy shrine," he added.

Earlier in the day, the MEA described as "highly condemnable" Pakistan's decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara to the trust, saying it runs against the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab.

It is the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev, who had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur. The Kartarpur corridor was thrown open last year in the midst of heightened tension between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. The two sides had agreed on visa-free travel for Indian pilgrims to the shrine.

The corridor was shut in March this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark to lock down regions after mutated coronavirus traced to minks

Parts of Denmark will face new, tougher lockdown measures after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks and people in the north of the country. The government has said it would cull all minks to prevent human con...

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads as part of nationwide protest against farm laws

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday put up road blockades at many places as part of a nationwide chakka jam agitation in protest against three central farm laws, and demanded that these be withdrawn. The call for the nationwide chakka...

Indonesia raises volcano threat level, sets no-go-zone Indonesia

- Indonesian authorities raised the danger level for the volatile Mount Merapi volcano on the densely populated island of Java on Thursday and ordered a halt to tourism and mining activities. Indonesias geological agency raised Merapis aler...

Italian regions angry over government's COVID-19 zones

Local Italian leaders reacted with dismay and anger on Thursday after the government singled out some regions for tougher restrictions than others in the renewed battle against a burgeoning coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020