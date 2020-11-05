Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC notice to CBI over plea seeking transfer of TRP scam probe

The application sought a stay to the probe being conducted by the Mumbai police into alleged rigging of Television Rating Points (TRP). A bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik posted the application and the main petition filed earlier by ARG Outlier Media and Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami to November 25.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:48 IST
HC notice to CBI over plea seeking transfer of TRP scam probe
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the CBI on a fresh application filed by ARG Outlier Media Limited, which owns news channel Republic TV and Republic Bharat, in connection with the alleged TRP scam. The application sought a stay to the probe being conducted by the Mumbai police into alleged rigging of Television Rating Points (TRP).

A bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik posted the application and the main petition filed earlier by ARG Outlier Media and Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami to November 25. The petition seeks transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The bench also directed the Mumbai Police to submit details of its further probe in a sealed cover on that date. The police had submitted details of its investigation so far in a sealed cover on Wednesday.

The judges went through the report on Thursday and returned the original papers to the police. The petition has also sought that theFirst Information Report registered at Kandivali police station for cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy against the company in connection with the TRP scam be set aside.

In the latest application, the petitioners also questioned the Maharashtra government's "hurried" decision on October 21 to withdraw its general consent to the CBI to probe cases in the state. On Thursday, senior counsel Milind Sathe, who appeared for the petitioners, said the fresh application has been filed by amending the main petition to seek a stay to the ongoing probe and make the CBI a party.

The application alleged that the police were investigating several people, including the company's chartered accountants and auditors, who had nothing to do with the case. The Mumbai police has claimed to have unearthed a TRP rigging racket following the Broadcast Audience Research Council's complaint that certain television channels were manipulating TRP numbers by bribing viewers.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's forces arrive in Pakistan for joint military drill

A contingent of Russias Special Forces arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a joint military exercise, the Army said here. This will be the fifth edition of the joint military drill - DRUZHBA - between Pakistan and Russia and it would contin...

'Disgrace' and a 'mess': Africans taken aback by US election turmoil

For some Africans, President Donald Trumps actions in the aftermath of the U.S. election have been a cause for dark humour, while others reacted with dismay or disbelief. In countries whose own recent elections were marred by accusations of...

TIMELINE-Which states could tip U.S. election and when will they report results?

The outcome of the U.S. presidential election hung in the balance on Thursday as five swing states continued to count their ballots. To capture the White House, a candidate must amass at least 270 votes in the Electoral College.Edison Resea...

Museums, art galleries, exhibitions under Culture Ministry to reopen from Nov 10; SoPs issued

Recording contact details, leaving belongings in cars and no audio guides are part of the post-COVID-19 protocols for visitors to museums, art galleries and exhibitions according guidelines issued by the culture ministry on Thursday as it a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020