Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mathura courts go on day-long strike after 'false case' against advocate

Meanwhile, the hearing for bail application of two alleged Popular Front of India (PFI) members Aalam and Masood arrested on sedition charges last month has ben extended to November 9, Additional District General Counsel (ADGC) Narendra Sharma said. As both the accused are in police custody till Friday, the hearing has been deferred till November 9, he said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:07 IST
Mathura courts go on day-long strike after 'false case' against advocate

Legal work remained paralysed across courts on Thursday here due to a one-day strike called by the Mathura Bar Association in protest against the alleged implication of an advocate in a "false case" by the police, an office-bearer said. The Allahabad High Court has been informed about the boycott of court work, Sushil Sharma, President, Mathura Bar Association, said.

Sharma claimed that the police had "falsely" arrested an advocate in an extortion case. The lawyers' body is demanding a high-level inquiry into the case, he said, adding that the "high-handedness" of the police would not be tolerated. Meanwhile, the hearing for bail application of two alleged Popular Front of India (PFI) members Aalam and Masood arrested on sedition charges last month has ben extended to November 9, Additional District General Counsel (ADGC) Narendra Sharma said.

As both the accused are in police custody till Friday, the hearing has been deferred till November 9, he said. Along with them, two other co-accused -- Atiqur Rahman and journalist Siddique Kappan -- are currently in custody with the UP Special Task Force (STF).

The bail application of Rahman has been set for Friday as the application was transferred to Court No. 10 from the court of the district judge on Thursday, the ADGC further said. Fourth accused Kappan, though, has not moved bail in any court so far. The Uttar Pradesh police had booked the four men on sedition and other serious charges at Maant police station in Mathura last month. They were arrested while they were heading to Hathras where a Dalit woman had allegedly been gang-raped and murdered.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dell Tech, AIF, NSDC, Mumbai Univ collaborate to equip 1 lakh students with career skills

Dell Technologies, American India Foundation AIF, National Skill Development Corporation NSDC and the University of Mumbai have joined hands for Project Future Ready that aims to enhance employability skills and providing career guidance to...

Ladakh standoff: Indian Army to press for expeditious disengagement at 8th round of military talks

The Indian Army is set to press for comprehensive disengagement of troops by the Chinese PLA from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh at the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks on Friday, official sources said. The talks are s...

Saudi Arabia to host Formula One race in 2021 in Jiddah

Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One race next year, a move aimed at attracting well-heeled globe-trotting visitors and raising the kingdoms profile internationally as a tourist destination. The kingdom said Thursday it will host the race i...

Russia's forces arrive in Pakistan for joint military drill

A contingent of Russias Special Forces arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a joint military exercise, the Army said here. This will be the fifth edition of the joint military drill - DRUZHBA - between Pakistan and Russia and it would contin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020