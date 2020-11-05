2 injured during encounter in Pulwama

Two unidentified persons were injured during an exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Lalpora area of Pampore in the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said

The militants fired indiscriminately and two unidentified persons were injured. The security forces retaliated, the official said, adding the search operation was going on.