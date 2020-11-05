2 injured during encounter in Pulwama

2 injured during encounter in PulwamaPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:11 IST
Two unidentified persons were injured during an exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Lalpora area of Pampore in the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said
The militants fired indiscriminately and two unidentified persons were injured. The security forces retaliated, the official said, adding the search operation was going on.