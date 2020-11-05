Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 injured during encounter in Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:11 IST
2 injured during encounter in Pulwama
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two unidentified persons were injured during an exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Lalpora area of Pampore in the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said

The militants fired indiscriminately and two unidentified persons were injured. The security forces retaliated, the official said, adding the search operation was going on.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dell Tech, AIF, NSDC, Mumbai Univ collaborate to equip 1 lakh students with career skills

Dell Technologies, American India Foundation AIF, National Skill Development Corporation NSDC and the University of Mumbai have joined hands for Project Future Ready that aims to enhance employability skills and providing career guidance to...

Ladakh standoff: Indian Army to press for expeditious disengagement at 8th round of military talks

The Indian Army is set to press for comprehensive disengagement of troops by the Chinese PLA from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh at the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks on Friday, official sources said. The talks are s...

Saudi Arabia to host Formula One race in 2021 in Jiddah

Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One race next year, a move aimed at attracting well-heeled globe-trotting visitors and raising the kingdoms profile internationally as a tourist destination. The kingdom said Thursday it will host the race i...

Russia's forces arrive in Pakistan for joint military drill

A contingent of Russias Special Forces arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a joint military exercise, the Army said here. This will be the fifth edition of the joint military drill - DRUZHBA - between Pakistan and Russia and it would contin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020