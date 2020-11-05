Man held for molesting COVID-19 patient in Mumbai hospital

A 21-year-old security guard was arrested for allegedly molesting a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in the western suburb of Malad here, police said on Thursday. The police on Wednesday nabbed Sanjay Kotewar, attached to a COVID-19 hospital in Kurar, after he allegedly entered the patient's room in the early hours of the day and tried to overpower her, an official said.

The victim raised an alarm, following which on-duty doctors and nurses rushed to her room and caught the accused, who was subsequently handed over to the Kurar police, he said. "We have arrested the accused under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the IPC," senior inspector Babasaheb Salunkhe of Kurar police station said.