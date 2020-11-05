Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andaman and Nicobar Command conducts joint services exercise

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) conducted a three-day joint services exercise code named 'Bull Strike' at the remotely located Teressa Island, military officials said on Thursday. The drill began on Tuesday and ended on Thursday and saw participation from three services components of the ANC, elements of Indian Army's Parachute Brigade, MARCOS (Marine Commando Force) and Special Forces, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:47 IST
Andaman and Nicobar Command conducts joint services exercise

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) conducted a three-day joint services exercise code named 'Bull Strike' at the remotely located Teressa Island, military officials said on Thursday. The drill began on Tuesday and ended on Thursday and saw participation from three services components of the ANC, elements of Indian Army's Parachute Brigade, MARCOS (Marine Commando Force) and Special Forces, officials said. The exercise focussed on enhancing interoperability and synergy among the three services - Army, Navy and Air Force - to maximise combat potential, officials said.

"The major training activities comprised combat free fall and para drop from   strategic lift aircraft C-130 by a company of Para Commandos from the mainland, action by MARCOS of Indian Navy and Special Heli Borne Operations (SHBO) by Indian Army Ghatak platoons," said an official. As part of the exercise, troops of the Army, Navy and Air Force of the ANC were mobilised for amphibious landing, in close coordination with the para drop (parachute drop) of Special Forces, the officials said. The exercise was conducted at Teressa island, which is located in the strategically important Nicobar group of islands, they stated. Ground based manoeuvres, tactics and procedures for joint operations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were rehearsed, they added. In addition, search and rescue (SAR) and medical evacuation procedures were practised by participating troops, they mentioned. Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief of the ANC, witnessed the exercise on the final day and addressed troops, complimenting them for achieving high standards of training and exhorting them to maintain the highest state of operational readiness at all times, according to the officials.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suburban train services to resume in WB from Nov 11

Railways will resume suburban services in three divisions in West Bengal from November 11, Railway Minister Piyush Goyel said Thursday. The services in Eastern Railways Sealdah and Howrah divisions and South Eastern Railways Howrah-Kharagpu...

UNDP-powered accelerator programme for social impact startups launched in Kerala

A Green Innovation Fund, a six-month-long fund-linked accelerator program for social impact startups, was launched on Thursday by Kerala Finance Minister Dr. Thomas Isaac. The fund is a joint initiative of Kerala Startup Mission KSUM, Harit...

Govt simplifies other service provider telecom guidelines

The government has drastically simplified the Other Service Provider OSP guidelines of the Department of Telecom. With an aim to qualitatively improve the ease of doing business of the IT industry particularly business process outsourcing B...

LSE offers rivals access to data, clearing in EU pledge - sources

London Stock Exchange has offered to allow rivals non-discriminatory access to clearing and data to try and win over antitrust regulators investigating its 27 billion bid for data provider Refinitiv, people familiar with the matter said. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020