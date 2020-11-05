NHAI official, 5 others held for taking bribe in R'than

An executive engineer of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and five government employees in Rajasthan were arrested in separate cases of allegedly taking bribes, an official said on Thursday. NHAI executive engineer Dan Singh and technical assistant Sitaram Verma had demanded a bribe to issue a no objection certificate (NOC) to a petrol pump in Bikaner. The suspects were arrested for a bribe of Rs 50,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officer said.

In Karauli district, head constable Krishna, posted at the Mandrayal police station, was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 to settle a police case. In Jaipur, central goods and services tax superintendent Ram Swaroop and inspector Sunil Kumar were arrested for taking Rs 40,000 bribe in a tax-related matter, ACB Director General of Police B L Soni said. In Churu, a Group D employee in a family court was arrested for taking a 40,000 bribe to get a warrant issued against a man in the court. All suspects have been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Soni said. PTI AG HMB