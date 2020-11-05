Left Menu
Poonam Pandey arrested in Goa for shooting `obscene' video at dam

Canacona Police registered an offence against Pandey on Wednesday for trespassing into government property and shooting and circulating an objectionable video clip. Singh said a case was registered against unknown persons initially as the complaint by the Water Resources Department did not mention any name, nor did it provide the video.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Goa Police on Thursday arrested actor-model Poonam Pandey and her husband for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an `objectionable' video at a dam in Canacona town. The shoot on the government property had triggered a controversy with opposition parties demanding action against her for shooting an `obscene' video.

Two policemen were also suspended for allegedly providing protection to the shoot. Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh told reporters that the couple "sneaked" into the area in the early hours on October 31 and shot a short video.

Goa Water Resources Department lodged a complaint against unknown persons on Tuesday after the video, shot against the backdrop of Chapoli Dam, went viral. Canacona Police registered an offence against Pandey on Wednesday for trespassing into government property and shooting and circulating an objectionable video clip.

Singh said a case was registered against unknown persons initially as the complaint by the Water Resources Department did not mention any name, nor did it provide the video. Now relevant sections of Information Technology Act, sections related to trespass and the Indecent Representation of Women Act have been added to the case, the SP said.

After the police found that Pandey, who was staying at a five-star hotel in Calangute, was about to leave Goa on Thursday afternoon, she and her husband were detained. "After questioning, the actress and her husband were arrested in the case," he added.

The home department, meanwhile, also suspended inspector Tukaram Chavan who is attached to the Canacona Police Station and a constable, pending inquiry. While the police did not reveal why they were suspended, BJP leader and former Goa minister Ramesh Tawadkar alleged that the local police had provided protection for the shoot.

