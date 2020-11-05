2 godowns of illegal crackers unearthed in Jalandhar

Two godowns of illegal firecrackers and Chinese kite flying strings worth Rs 10 lakh were unearthed here on Thursday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the two units at Pacca Bagh locality were raided, and 44 boxes of firecrackers and 15 boxes of banned Chinese kite flying string were recovered, according to police.

The godowns are found to be belonging to Gurdeep Singh alias Gora, who is a habitual offender of illegally stocking firecrackers. A case under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the suspect, police said. Police are investigating the source of such a massive delivery of firecrackers and Chinese strings.