SCOREBOARD

SCOREBOARDPTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-11-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:43 IST
Delhi Capitals P Shaw c de Kock b Boult 0 S Dhawan b Bumrah 0 A Rahane lbw Boult 0 S Iyer c Rohit b Bumrah 12 M Stoinis b Bumrah 65 R Pant c Yadav b Krunal 3 A Patel c Chahar b Pollard 42 D Sams c de Kock b Bumrah 0 K Rabada not out 15 A Nortje not out 0 Extras (w-6) 6 Total (For 8 wkts, 20 Overs) 143 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 4-20, 5-41, 6-112, 7-112, 8-141 Bowling: Boult 2-1-9-2, Bumrah 4-1-14-4, Pandya 4-0-22-1, Coulter-Nile 4-0-27-0, Pollard 4-0-36-1, Chahar 2-0-35-0.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Capitals
- Bumrah 4-1-14-4
- Pandya