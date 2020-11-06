Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's Senate approves digital violence law to stem 'revenge porn'

By Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mexico's Senate on Thursday unanimously approved legislation that would punish digital violence such as 'revenge porn,' a victory for victims who spent years campaigning for its passage. Known as Olimpia's law, the measure would ban the sharing of 'sexual content' without the subject's consent and ban the promotion of sexist stereotypes and hate messages online.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 06:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 06:01 IST
Mexico's Senate approves digital violence law to stem 'revenge porn'

By Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mexico's Senate on Thursday unanimously approved legislation that would punish digital violence such as 'revenge porn,' a victory for victims who spent years campaigning for its passage.

Known as Olimpia's law, the measure would ban the sharing of 'sexual content' without the subject's consent and ban the promotion of sexist stereotypes and hate messages online. The Senate in an 87-0 vote approved the measure, which calls for prison terms of three to six years and fines for perpetrators.

"This was one of the debts that we had with all women, girls and teenagers," said Sen. Martha Lucia Micher, president of the government's Gender Equality Commission, adding that she had been a victim of the phenomenon herself. Around the world, countries have passed laws to try to curb revenge porn, when private sexual photos or videos are shared without consent, and other online violence, particularly that is aimed at women.

Revenge porn reportedly surged across Europe under coronavirus lockdowns, as abusive partners or former partners took advantage of being stuck at home in front of computer screens. The measure is named after Olimpia Coral Melo, who became an activist after finding a video online of her and her then-boyfriend having sex when she was 18 and vowed to help outlaw the practice in Mexico.

Her campaigning led to laws being passed in multiple states, but Thursday's vote was a crucial step toward creating a federal ban. Some critics have said the measure is too focused on criminal punishment and could harm victims who want to avoid a judicial process.

Digital rights group R3D said it would give prosecutors the power to bring cases regardless of the victim's will and punish those who share content, even if they were unaware the subject had not consented. "The proposed reform is focused exclusively on punitive measures, ... exposing the people affected to processes of revictimization," R3D said in a statement.

The bill will now pass to the lower chamber for consideration.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Ardern increases parliamentary majority after final vote tally

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns centre-left government has increased its parliamentary majority after the results of postal and other special circumstance votes bolstered her already decisive Oct. 17 election victory.Arderns Labo...

FROM THE FIELD: coping with COVID in refugee camps

Those sheltering in camps are highly likely to find themselves in close contact with their neighbours, whether they like it or not. Myanmar refugees share hand sanitiser at Mae Ra Ma Luang temporary shelter in Thailand. UNHCRDuean Wongsa...

WRAPUP 12-Vote counts push Biden closer to victory as Trump falsely claims election being 'stolen'

With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the countrys democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely cl...

'Worrying calls for violence' prompt Facebook to remove rapidly growing pro-Trump group

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had taken down a rapidly growing group where some supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump posted violent rhetoric and baseless claims that Democrats were stealing the election. On Thursday afternoon, the S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020