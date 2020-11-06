HC asks Centre to show 41 NSFs granted recognition are complying with sports code

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre to show that the 41 NSFs granted recognition in October were complying with the requirements of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011

The direction by a special bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Najmi Waziri was issued on a plea challenging the recognition granted to the 41 National Sports Federations (NSFs)

The court said it was not issuing notice in the petition, filed by lawyer and sports activist Rahul Mehra, which has claimed "abject inaction" by the Centre with regard to alleged maladministration of NSFs and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). With the direction, the bench listed the matter for hearing on January 8, 2021.