Ballabhgarh murder case: SIT files 700-page chargesheet before Faridabad court

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Haryana Police filed a 700-page chargesheet in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old woman in Ballabgarh before a Faridabad court here on Friday.

ANI | Faridabad (Haryana) | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Haryana Police filed a 700-page chargesheet in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old woman in Ballabgarh before a Faridabad court here on Friday. According to the police, the names of 60 witnesses are included in the chargesheet, which was filed within 11 days after the registration of a case in the matter. Police said that the chargesheet was prepared on the basis of digital, forensic and material evidence.

The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and several relevant sections of the Arms Act. So far, three accused persons including prime accused Touseef, Rehan and Ajru, who allegedly provided the pistol used in the crime, have been arrested.

The final year commerce student named Nikita was shot dead in front of her friend on October 26 afternoon outside her college in Ballabgarh, where she had gone to take an exam. The 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed in the region.

Notably, police said that the victim's brother and uncle have given arms licence and security has been provided to other members of the family as well. The father of the eye witness in the case has also been provided with an arms licence, police added. (ANI)

