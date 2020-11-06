Left Menu
Delhi riots consipracy case: AAP govt gives nod to prosecute Umar Khalid under UAPA

Police have received prosecution sanction from the Kejriwal government against Umar Khalid, a former JNU student leader, in connection with a case related to the February communal violence in northeast Delhi, officials said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:23 IST
Police have received prosecution sanction from the Kejriwal government against Umar Khalid, a former JNU student leader, in connection with a case related to the February communal violence in northeast Delhi, officials said on Friday. "We have given prosecution sanction in all the Delhi riots related cases registered by the police. Now, it is up to the courts to see who are the accused," a senior Delhi government functionary said. The sanction has been received against Khalid in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, in which he was booked under the stringent anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A senior police officer said that police have received prosecution sanction from both the Delhi government and the Union Home Ministry against Khalid in connection with Delhi riots conspiracy case. "We have received prosecution sanction against Umar Khalid in connection with a case registered against him under the UAPA. We have received sanctions from both the Delhi government and the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the officer said. The officer said that the prosecution sanctions against Khalid were received a fortnight ago and added that the Delhi Police can now name Khalid in their supplementary charge sheet.

"To prosecute one under section 13 of the UAPA, we need sanction from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which we have already received. For prosecution under section -- 16,17 and 18 of the UAPA, we have received sanction from the Delhi government," the officer said. Khalid was arrested on September 13 under the UAPA act in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi.

