Mulling law against 'love jihad', Haryana minister tells assembly

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday told the Vidhan Sabha that the state government is considering a law against "love jihad" and has sought information from Himachal Pradesh, which had passed a bill on the issue.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:38 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday told the Vidhan Sabha that the state government is considering a law against "love jihad" and has sought information from Himachal Pradesh, which had passed a bill on the issue. The Himachal Pradesh assembly had last year passed a bill against conversion by force, inducement or through marriages solemnised for the "sole purpose" of adopting a new religion.

"We are mulling to bring a law against love jihad in Haryana," Vij said replying to a calling attention notice drawing attention towards the Ballabhgarh’s Nikita Tomar murder case. The home minister said a challan in the case will be filed soon and it will be listed before a fast track court.

Vij also told the House that security has been provided to the victim’s family. The accused--Tousif--belonged to some "powerful political family" and he was held within 12 hours of committing the crime, Vij said, adding that the murder has shaken the whole country.

Nikita’s family has alleged that the accused was pressuring her to convert to Islam in order to marry him. Some Hindu outfits have alleged the woman's murder is a case of "love jihad", referred to an alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

Earlier, INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala sought from the state government to take adequate steps to protect lives of women. He demanded that police security should be provided outside educational institutions having girl students to stop such incidents. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK.

