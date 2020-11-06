Israel's Mumbai Consul General meets Goa CM

Israel's Consul General in Mumbai Yaakov Finkelstein paid a two-day visit to Goa, during which he met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and discussed with him issues related to agriculture and water supply augmentation. Finkelstein met Sawant on Thursday, the first day of his visit.

Talking about the meeting, Sawant said in a tweet, "Had a very cordial meeting with @Yaakov_FINKLSTN, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai. Discussed on various potential areas of cooperation between Israel and Goa especially in agriculture and water." On Friday, Finkelstein called on Goa Forward Party (GFP) president and former Goa Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai at his residence in South Goa. "We discussed various initiatives in the agriculture sector in Goa, specifically about the state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence for Organic Farming in the state, which has now been put on the backburner by the Pramod Sawant-led government," Sardesai said in a statement.