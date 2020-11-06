Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's Mumbai Consul General meets Goa CM

Israel's Consul General in Mumbai Yaakov Finkelstein paid a two-day visit to Goa, during which he met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and discussed with him issues related to agriculture and water supply augmentation.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:10 IST
Israel's Mumbai Consul General meets Goa CM
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@DrPramodSawant2)

Israel's Consul General in Mumbai Yaakov Finkelstein paid a two-day visit to Goa, during which he met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and discussed with him issues related to agriculture and water supply augmentation. Finkelstein met Sawant on Thursday, the first day of his visit.

Talking about the meeting, Sawant said in a tweet, "Had a very cordial meeting with @Yaakov_FINKLSTN, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai. Discussed on various potential areas of cooperation between Israel and Goa especially in agriculture and water." On Friday, Finkelstein called on Goa Forward Party (GFP) president and former Goa Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai at his residence in South Goa. "We discussed various initiatives in the agriculture sector in Goa, specifically about the state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence for Organic Farming in the state, which has now been put on the backburner by the Pramod Sawant-led government," Sardesai said in a statement.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Warsaw mayor calls off Independence Day March over coronavirus spread

Warsaws mayor has called off an annual Independence Day march scheduled for Nov. 11 amidst a rise in coronavirus cases in Poland and protests over abortion rights that have flouted government restrictions. The march, an annual event organiz...

Zac Efron to lead survival thriller 'Gold'

Hollywood star Zac Efron will star in upcoming survival thriller Gold. The film will be directed by actor Anthony Hayes, who will also feature in it, reported Deadline.The story follow two strangers traveling through a desert who stumble ac...

Like previous two surges, third wave of coronavirus in Delhi will end soon: Kejriwal

Like the previous two waves of coronavirus, the third one will end soon in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as he urged Delhiites to make wearing mask a movement to arrest the spread of COVID-19 amid festive season and r...

Amount of fraud in GST needs cautious approach: Official

The CGST department needs to take a cautious approach because of the amount of fraud happening in claiming input tax credit ITC by business entities, an official of the GST administration said on Friday. Deputy commissioner, north, CGST Nav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020