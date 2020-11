Maha: Sarpanch held for bribery by ACB in Jalna

The sarpanch of a village inMaharashtra's Jalna district was arrested on Friday forallegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a contractor torelease pending bills, an Anti Corruption Bureau officialsaid

Belappa Janardhan Appa Pisole (58) of Dhawada villagein Bhokardan tehsil was caught while accepting Rs 24,000 fromthe contractor in a trap laid by the ACB, the official said

